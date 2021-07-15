AEW TNT Champion Miro revealed a new look for the title belt on last night’s Fyter Fest Night One edition of Dynamite on TNT.
Miro delivered a promo on Dynamite and talked about his journey in AEW and later referred to himself as “The Redeemer” before showing off the new look. The new belt features a white strap with green on the main plate.
The new belt features the colors of the Bulgarian flag. The previous belt featured a red strap with orange.
Belts By Dan revealed on Twitter that he created the new belt.
You can see a clip and photos from the segment below:
