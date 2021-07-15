AEW TNT Champion Miro revealed a new look for the title belt on last night’s Fyter Fest Night One edition of Dynamite on TNT.

Miro delivered a promo on Dynamite and talked about his journey in AEW and later referred to himself as “The Redeemer” before showing off the new look. The new belt features a white strap with green on the main plate.

The new belt features the colors of the Bulgarian flag. The previous belt featured a red strap with orange.

Belts By Dan revealed on Twitter that he created the new belt.

You can see a clip and photos from the segment below:

Miro with the new look TNT Championship 👀 pic.twitter.com/kNMd41qJQP — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) July 15, 2021

More tomorrow. Glad people like it. pic.twitter.com/s6KXhtcKRW — Belts By Dan (@BeltsByDan) July 15, 2021

