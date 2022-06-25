Miro recently spoke with Fightful Select for an upcoming interview and revealed new details on his contract with the company.

After being released from WWE due to COVID-19 budget cuts on April 15, 2020, Miro signed with AEW in the summer and debuted on the September 9, 2020 Dynamite. It was previously reported how Miro had an unusually short deal with the company.

In an update, Miro confirmed the short deal and said he originally gave AEW President Tony Khan a discount because of the nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miro added that initially AEW was paying for the “Twitch guy” but now they are paying for “The Redeemer,” and the short contract was done so that he could prove things during the pandemic, and then get a bigger payday once the contract was about to expire.

Miro also said the talks with AEW were very good and that the company wanted him for the longterm. It was reported in early March of this year that Miro signed a four-year contract extension, which will keep him with the company into 2026.

Miro previously held the AEW TNT Title for 140 days in 2021, defeating Darby Allin for the strap at Full Gear 2020, then losing to Sammy Guevara on the December 25, 2021 edition of Dynamite.

After taking a few months off with a hamstring injury, Miro returned to action a few weeks back on the June 1 Dynamite with a win over Johnny Elite (aka John Morrison). He then defeated Ethan Page on last week’s Road Rager edition of Dynamite, to qualify for a spot in the AEW All-Atlantic Title match at Forbidden Door.

For those who missed it, you can click here for details on what led to Miro taking time off last year and original plans for his recent return.

Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view will feature Miro vs. PAC vs. Malakai Black vs. Clark Connors in a Fatal 4 Way to crown the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion.

