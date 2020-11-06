AEW superstar Miro was the latest guest on Talk Is Jericho to talk all things pro-wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How Paul Heyman told him that his angle with Bobby Lashley could potentially be a main event spot at WrestleMania:

And I left and I stayed home for three or four months and I think Paul Heyman called us with that story, and I was like, ‘Where is it leading?’ Of course because this is my first question. Cool, it’s not my favorite story but where is it leading? ‘Main event of WrestleMania. One of the main events of WrestleMania.’ When you hear that, what are you gonna say? There’s plans and this is September, October, whatever it was so it’s a few months planned and it’s very realistic. Cool, I jumped on board and I knew it was a red flag since the beginning. But we still — we did turn it around. I think because the story was good, it was very controversial, but it didn’t turn around once again until I started having fun. I started playing the crazy guy because Paul Heyman was telling me, ‘You don’t care about her, you’re so over it. You just wanna have fun. You’re fine to be away,’ and we got there eventually but the other side, the other camp, Vince is thinking the complete opposite of, ‘Why are you smiling? Why are you [like] this? You’re heartbroken.’ Now, they can’t get it together between each other and I’m stuck in the middle, and at the end of the day, when everything was said and done, they went all for me but during the period, I guess Vince loved Bobby [Lashley] and his heat and decided [for] him to beat me every night or whatnot.

Shares a story of receiving a bonus from Vince McMahon by staying in character longer than he was supposed to:

It was me and Humberto Carrillo, young kid against [Angel] Garza and Bobby [Lashley]. The match started, we were supposed to go over. Next thing you know, I’m losing. Next thing you know, now Garza’s beating me. Not Bobby which is the feud, it’s the other guy, which I already have no wins against none of these people, right? So it don’t matter, I’m a professional. Cool, whatever you wanna do, that’s what we do. So then comes the finish, the rollup. The instructions was for him to leave the ring. Next thing you know, I see the ref go to his ear. Next thing you know, Angel goes up to the corner and raised his hands while I’m in the ring setting [up] the rollup, and I turn around, out the back of my eye, I see what’s happening. I’m like, ‘You –’ I’m not gonna say a bad word. I just charged him and beat the f*ck out of him. Oh sh*t, I’m sorry,” Miro laughed. “But yeah, I just saw him there and my eyes turned red because I knew what they were trying to do and [Rikishi] always told me, ‘You gotta protect yourself. Nobody is gonna look after you’ and I just went there and I started clubbing him and he rolled out and I broke Joey Mercury’s rule which is if you’re a babyface and you lose, you never raise your hand, but I just so wanted to stick it up to everybody and say, ‘[It] don’t f*cking matter who wins or loses because I am Miro’ and I just raised my hands and that was it. I came to the back, Vince said he’s gonna give me a bonus. He said he’s gonna give me a bonus because, ‘Oh, they’re trying to bury you out there. You really took care of yourself,’ and I was like, ‘Okay.’ He was like, ‘This is exactly what I needed to see. You’re very aggressive, good stuff.’ That was my bonus.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)