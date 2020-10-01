During yesterday’s episode of AEW Unrestricted, Miro discussed a gimmick that WWE proposed on him where his babyface character would have had erectile dysfunction. Miro says the idea was eventually shot down because he felt it was going to destroy his character in the eyes of the fans.

They wanted [Lana] to say I was a sex addict, but the original pitch was that I have erectile dysfunction. They really wanted to kill me, completely. I don’t think in anybody’s eyes how the babyface has erectile dysfunction that he’s a good guy. There’s nothing wrong with people who have erectile dysfunction, people take care of it, but that was not the case here. There was no coming back from it. Absolutely no coming back from it. I told them, ‘Vince, this is going to bury me completely.’ He already had the man who took my wife, then I have erectile dysfunction, and I’m going to lose. I wasn’t supposed to lose, that just changed with time. I said it was a better idea if we do the sex addict thing, and he went for it right away. Thank God I did not have erectile dysfunction as a character.