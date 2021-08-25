During a recent interview at the Pittsburgh Comic Con AEW superstar and current TNT champion Miro explained to fans why he stopped wrestling barefoot, revealing that an old ankle injury suffered in WWE caused him to now only work in boots. Hear Miro’s full story below.

“I tore my ankle. I had a match with Ryback and he gave me a back body drop outside the ring and as soon as I landed — I landed fine, but I was 315 pounds and my ankle just snapped, and all the ligaments, it tore everything around and ever since, I said, ‘No more.’ I put some shoes on. I loved (wrestling) barefoot. I was a huge fan of Umaga and always looked up to him. That was my tribute to him.”

Miro recently called out Eddie Kingston as his next potential challenger for the TNT championship.

