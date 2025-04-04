“The Redeemer” is headed to WrestleMania 41 Week in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Miro, formerly known as Rusev in WWE, has been announced for an appearance at the KnokX Pro event in “Sin City” during the biggest weekend of the year for pro wrestling.

“The Bulgarian Brute” will serve as the special guest for the events, which take place from April 16 through April 18.

KnokX Pro released the following announcement regarding the appearance:

KPE is proud to welcome home our highly esteemed special guest Miro!

KnokX Pro’s very own alumni from the graduating first class of 2009! We are very honored to be in the presence of God’s Favorite Champion, The Redeemer, The Best Man, The Bulgarian Brute as he celebrates with us during Mania Week in Downtown Las Vegas on Rusev Day no less! Join us as at @dlvec as we give him a warm welcome! Buy your tickets now https://knokxproentertainment.ticketspice.com/knokx-pro-sponsorship-las-vegas

As noted, Rusev has reportedly re-signed with WWE and met with company officials at WWE Headquarters earlier this week to discuss plans for his return.