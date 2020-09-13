In a video that describes his excitement in joining AEW, Miro says that AEW is “destroying” NXT.

We’re already doing great, and destroying NXT and all that. But now, we’re up for the big prize, man. And I knew that they were going to get there anyways, but I’m just glad I could be along and join the joy ride.

Miro, formerly Rusev in the WWE, recently signed with AEW and debuted as the “Best Man” for Kip Sabian’s wedding with Penelope Ford. We reported earlier that his line about shoving the brass ring up WWE’s ass was penned by Chris Jericho.