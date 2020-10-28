AEW superstar Miro recently spoke with Inside the Ropes to talk all things pro-wrestling, including how he doesn’t care what people think about his Best Man gimmick, and how impatient the wrestling fan-base has become. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he doesn’t care what anyone else thinks about his AEW gimmick:

If I could have found a pink Mickey Mouse shirt, I would have probably wore that! That’s why I’m not happy. If I could have found the pink Mickey Mouse shirt, I would have gone out with that – because I don’t care what you think about my clothing. I don’t care what you think about my gimmick. I don’t care about any of these things because, quite honestly, I don’t care. I am The Best Man, man.

Says fans are not patient and just want the quick payoff:

I think what we have done – and it’s not just the fault of wrestling, but just as a society, we want the quick turnaround right away – right then and there. We don’t like waiting for episodes to come week to week. We don’t want to wait the 30 minutes. We don’t want to even wait for the ads. We don’t want to wait for 30 second ads – because we just want the final product right then and there.

Believes fans would be critical even if he was pushed as the main eventer: