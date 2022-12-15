AEW superstar and former TNT champion Miro recently spoke with MUSE TV about when fans can expect to see him back in AEW after a prolonged absence. The Redeemer states that he is biding his time and waiting for the right opportunity, adding that some of those decisions are out of his hands.

It’s not up to me. I’m doing everything I can and from then on, I’m just sitting and waiting for the opportunity.

Miro last wrestled for AEW at their ALL OUT pay-per-view back in September, where he teamed up with Sting and Darby Allin to defeat the House of Black in six-man action. However, Miro has not seen too much action this year prior to that, with his other marquee matchup being at Forbidden Door over the summer.

Reports recently surfaced stating that Miro is healthy, and eager to get back into the mix in AEW now that he is full healthy and all of his outside projects are finished. We’ll keep you updated on when he may return.