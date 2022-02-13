AEW superstar and former TNT champion Miro was the latest guest on the Kurt Angle show to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, including how much he was making during his developmental days in WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he was dealing with a torn ACL prior to signing with WWE:

My ACL was completely torn, but my meniscus was flipped one on top of the other. It was really bad situation. It was a big mess, but we fixed it. Once again if it wasn’t for the opportunity to get into WWE [it wouldn’t have been fixed]. There’s no way I can get 10 or $20,000 to fix my ACL at home because I had no money. No health insurance clearly.

How much he was making in WWE developmental:

WWE at the time they were paying me $500 a week or $600 a week. So I’m already struggling there. I was making more money driving taxi and delivering food in California. And then they say ‘Hey, guys, we got to get insurance, which is $100 a month.’ [I went] ‘Holy smokes. How am I supposed to pull that money from now?

(H/T and transcribed by Sescoops)