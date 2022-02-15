AEW superstar and former TNT champion Miro was the latest guest on the Kurt Angle Show to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including how WWE told him that his love triangle storyline with Bobby Lashley would lead to a WrestleMania main event. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says WWE lied to him about making his feud with Bobby Lashley a WrestleMania main event:

I was lied to. I was brought up for the spot to have a WrestleMania main event match. That’s what I was pitched. I don’t think I even made it to WrestleMania. Yeah, and it’s not like I didn’t do something they wanted me to, I did everything they wanted. I thought it was still over with the people. I think it started rocky. I don’t even know why we started rocky. I expressed my opinion when Maria Kanellis came out and was saying that she’s pregnant by somebody or something like that. I told Paul Heyman, I’m like, ‘This is gonna get people confused. People are not gonna like this.’ He did not care. He blamed her for that. ‘She did not word it right or whatnot. They do it in Knoxville, Tennessee, trust me. I love Knoxville, Tennessee. But next week we’re in Chicago, whatever. Why don’t we save it for Chicago or something? Why do it in front of 2,000 people instead of 20,000?

How the whole angle was like a giant rib:

They made me have this mustache. It was just a whole rib. I think it was a big rib. But at the end of the day, I don’t care about rib man, I’m a professional, I’m going to come and I’m going to do my best to my ability to be the best at a certain day. We brought it and people loved it as much as they wanted to hate at home about the story. If you’re in the live events, if you’re in the arena, the crowd was fucking on fire every single time. That’s why I had so much fun with people who are all like, ‘Oh, Lana’s kissing Bobby.’ It’s frickin acting, bro. If you go to Hollywood, nothing else is gonna happen. It’s the same thing. So people are trying to guilt-trip me and — cuckold, whatever that word is, I don’t even know. Like you’re not even bothering me at all. Not at all.

