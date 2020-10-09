AEW superstar Miro (fka Rusev) was a recent guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast where the Bulgarian Brute discussed his transition into becoming Twitch gamer, and thanks New Day Member Xavier Woods for giving him the confidence to start his own channel.

Xavier Woods was the main reason I’m on Twitch today. We shared a love of video games for many years. I played video games for as long as I remember, but I never thought of myself as playing video games in front of different people because we all have different emotions playing video games and I wasn’t sure if people wanted to see that. He told me, ‘No, you’re an entertainer, you’re so funny, and you love video games. You should do it.’ It happened right as I got fired, so I had nothing else to do. Then I wanted to go the full professional route because I don’t half-ass anything. I got all the right equipment and all the right set-ups. Everything happened because of [Woods]. He gave me the confidence. It was timing as well. If I didn’t get figured, I don’t think I would have started the Twitch because I like to put 100% into what I was doing. When I was wrestling, I put 100% into that. Once that went away, I put 100% into Twitch.

Miro’s love of gaming has been a character trait since he joined AEW a few weeks ago. Him and Kip Sabian are set to compete on next week’s Dynamite anniversary show. Check out Miros full interview here.

(Thanks to Fightful for the transcription)