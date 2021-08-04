AEW TNT Champion Miro has arranged a special advanced screening of The Suicide Squad for his co-workers, to be held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville today.

Miro took to Twitter yesterday and announced that he has set up an early screening of The Suicide Squad for everyone in AEW.

“To celebrate my victory, Gods favorite champion has arranged early screening for @SuicideSquadWB [today] for @AEW,” he wrote.

Miro is set to defend his TNT Title against Lee Johnson during tonight’s Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

This is not the first time Miro has set up a private movie screening for the AEW locker room. He arranged an advanced screening of Mortal Kombat back in April, for both of the AEW locker rooms.

AEW has also released a Suicide Squad promote to hype the August 13 premiere of AEW Rampage, which you can see below.

The Suicide Squad stars veteran WWE Superstar John Cena as The Peacemaker. The movie hits theaters in the United States and HBO Max this Thursday. You can click here for photos of Cena, in full costume, with his wife at the red carpet premiere earlier this week, plus video of his red carpet reunion with the former Rusev.

Stay tuned for more. Below is Miro’s tweet, along with AEW’s Suicide Squad promo:

