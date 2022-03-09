Miro has reportedly signed a new contract with AEW.

The former AEW TNT Champion recently signed a new four-year contract extension, according to Fightful Select. This will keep him signed to the company until at least early 2026. Miro recently confirmed that he has re-signed with AEW on The Kurt Angle Show.

Miro and AEW officials reportedly agreed on the terms late last year, but it took a while before the deal was actually signed. His original AEW contract would’ve expired in the spring of 2022.

Miro has not wrestled since losing to Bryan Danielson at AEW Full Gear on November 13. He had been dealing with a hamstring injury for a while, but word is that he’s been cleared to return for quite a while.

There’s no word on when Miro might be back in action, but we will keep you updated.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.