AEW superstar Miro released a new video on his Youtube channel to discuss some of the talent he met backstage during his debut on last week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. One name that was mentioned was former 205 Live champion PAC (fka Neville), whom the Bulgarian Brute has worked with on numerous occasions during their stints in WWE. However, he didn’t seem to pleased at that prospect this time.

PAC already tore my bicep. I’m not working with him anymore. I’m done with him. I’m not working with PAC anymore.

Miro is referring to a real incident that occurred on an episode of Main Event back in 2015 when he suffered a bicep injury while wrestling PAC in singles-action. It should be noted that Miro does tend to blur the line between joking and reality on these videos, as well as his Twitch streams, but his delivery did indicate that there may in fact be some heat.

Check out the video below. It is captioned with: “I met a lot of cool people for the first time ever after my All Elite Wrestling debut. Eddie Kingston, The Lucha Bros, and so many more. Everyone was so friendly during the AEW Dynamite taping.”

