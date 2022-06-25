AEW superstar Miro recently spoke with Fightful about this weekend’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view, and discuss a number of different topics, including his thoughts on playing video games and how he reacted to Undertaker’s comments about wrestlers playing video games backstage. Highlights from the interview are below.

How he got back into video games after his WWE release:

“Everything started very accidentally. After my release from WWE, I had nothing. I had to sit at home for three months and wasn’t able to work anywhere. Thankfully to Xavier Woods and my mentor Shaq, they kind of inspired me to do what I love doing. I love playing video games in my time off. I’ve loved it since I was four years old. Why not do it when I’m chilling at home and connect with my friends and audience? It was a great experience. We got to grow as a community. Not everybody watches wrestling, they are just gamer fans. being able to do that crossover and show them what wrestling is or showing wrestlers what video games are, however you want to turn it, video games are such an important part of today’s world.”

On old-timers criticizing video games, including the Undertaker:

“People are trying to talk bad about video games, which I never understood. We all have our downtime. Some people want to drink alcohol and smoke cigarettes and do heroin and others want to play video games. Some of these old timers are calling this a bad thing. I don’t think it’s a bad thing just because we have more brains now than people before doesn’t mean video games are bad. Sorry Undertaker, we don’t have guns and drugs and don’t fight each other backstage.”