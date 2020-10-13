AEW superstar Miro released a new video on his Youtube channel where he revealed that he will be debuting new gear on tomorrow’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, where The Best Man teams with Kip Sabian to face a mystery team. Miro’s caption reads, “We’ve got new gear for the AEW Dynamite Anniversary Show! Myself and Kip Sabian will be in action against two mystery opponents. I promise you, we will be victorious. Because we’re the best. I’m the best. The Best Man.”

AEW has also released their latest edition of their “Road To” series, which hypes tomorrow’s anniversary show on TNT. The video mainly features the world championship match between Jon Moxley and challenger Lance Archer, and details their rivalry that dates back to this year’s WrestleKingdom in Japan. Check it out below.