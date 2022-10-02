AEW superstar and former TNT champion Miro will be appearing in this evening’s premiere of the new CBS Drama East New York, where the Redeemer plays a character named Nikolai Dushkin, who showed up the show’s premiere trailer.

Sammy Guevara took to Twitter today to comment on the three year anniversary of AEW Dynamite’s debut, which saw the formation of the Inner Circle Faction. The Spanish-Sex God shares a photo of the now defunct group.