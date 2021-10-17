Last night AEW announced the brackets for their world title eliminator tournament, where the winner will received a future opportunity at the AEW world championship. One name who was left off the brackets was former TNT champion Miro, who took to Twitter to air his unhappiness. He writes, “ARE YOU MOCKING ME? I SHOULD BE CHAMPION.”

ARE YOU MOCKING ME? I SHOULD BE CHAMPION. pic.twitter.com/CcFTkugbci — Miro (@ToBeMiro) October 17, 2021

Also on last night’s Dynamite was FTR defeating Lucha Bros to become the new AAA tag team champions. Afterwards Cash Wheeler took to Twitter and writes, “Honored to carry and defend these prestigious pieces of lucha history. It’s not easy being the greatest tag team of a generation, but we’ll wear that responsibility with pride. Thank you @AndradeElIdolo. Long live Las Super Ranas.”