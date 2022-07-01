AEW superstar Miro recently spoke with Alex McCarthy from TalkSport about a number of hot pro-wrestling topics, including his desire to have a showdown with Samoa Joe, and his thoughts on one of the promotion’s youngest prospects, Wardlow. Highlights from the interview are below.

On wanting a dream showdown with Samoa Joe:

“I respect [Samoa] Joe, a lot. He’s such a legit ass-kicker that I would love to face him and have that classic, put that meat to work.”

Says Wardlow is great, but has a lot more to learn:

“Wardlow is the young guy of the group. He’s got a lot more to learn. He’s big, he’s strong, he’s got the audience behind him, but there is a difference between being on the road for 10, 12, 15 years and doing it consistently.”

How Wardlow has got the Powerbomb Symphony down, but that won’t work as well on bigger guys:

“He’s got the powerbomb symphony or whatever you call it, but once you test yourself against one of these big guys like me or Joe, who you have a hard time to pick up for one of your powerbombs, then plans change, my friend. What’s your second move? What’s your third move? That’s where the challenge for him is going to come.”