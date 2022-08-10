AEW superstar and former TNT champion Miro recently spoke with Renee Paquette on The Sessions to discuss a wide range of topics, including how the Redeemer wants a match with Japanese sensation Konosuke Takeshita, and what he plans to do once his contract with AEW expires. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he loves Takeshita and is looking forward to having a match with him:

I really love [Konosuke] Takeshita. I just watched him fight your husband [Miro said to Renee Paquette] and I watched him [versus] Eddie [Kingston] and I was like, man, this guy is really good. He’s got great basics and he just moves so good. I really love him. I would like to fight him as well.

Thinks he might be done wrestling after his contract is up:

I think, after this contract, I thought I was going to be done. I can go more, it depends. I feel great. I feel my body is getting better and better. It’s not hurting, especially now with working, like I said, just having a match just once a week, your body can go so much longer.

