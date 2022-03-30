AEW star Miro is currently working on a new TV series in New York City.

Miro revealed on Twitter and Instagram this week that he has been living in Brooklyn, and working on a pilot for a new project. His IMDB page shows that he is filming for a TV series called “East New York,” which is currently in pre-production.

The IMDB page also says Miro plays a character called Nikolai Dushkin, which Miro confirmed on Instagram.

“Super excited about this upcoming pilot. Living in Brooklyn has definitely opened my eyes about living in a city, walking to a gym and groceries. #Dushkin,” he wrote on Twitter.

Miro then added in a follow-up on Instagram with the same photo, “Living in Brooklyn for couple of weeks. Very excited about shooting this great pilot!!! Meet Nikolai Dushkin….. and pickles, of course”

The “East New York” cop series also features Richard Kind, Jimmy Smits, Olivia Luccardi, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Kevin Rankin, Amanda Warren, C.S. Lee, Lavel Schley, Edmond Laryea, Oryan Landa, Fred Tolliver Jr., and Ruben Santiago-Hudson.

IMDB notes that the series is being filmed for CBS. Below is the synopsis:

“Follows the recently promoted police captain of East New York, Regina Haywood, who leads a diverse group of officers and detectives, some of whom are hesitant to deploy her creative methods of serving and protecting.”

It was revealed earlier this month that Miro signed a new four-year contract extension, which will keep him with AEW until at least early 2026. He has not wrestled since losing to Bryan Danielson at AEW Full Gear on November 13. Miro had been dealing with a hamstring injury for a while, but word is that he’s been cleared to return for quite a while.

There’s no word on when Miro might be back in action, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more on Miro and his new TV project. You can see his related posts below:

