On last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, former WWE superstar Miro (Rusev) was revealed as Kip Sabian’s best man for his future wedding with Penelope Ford. AEW immediately tweeted later that Miro had officially signed with the promotion.

According to Fightful Select, Miro has been in talks with AEW for quite some time, with reports being that the deal was long-term pending an option on the deal. It’s also noted that the Bulgarian Brute does have the option to work for NJPW, as well as several independent dates as long as they don’t conflict with his AEW schedule.

However, similar to AEW world champion Jon Moxley’s contract, Miro would not be able to work any U.S. dates for NJPW, which means that NJPW USA would be out of the question.

