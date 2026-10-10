Concerns surrounding WWE Crown Jewel 2026 in Saudi Arabia continue to grow following another reported attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

According to the Associated Press, the airport was attacked again on Saturday, October 10, with a missile reportedly striking a complex housing domestic flight terminals. Two regional officials confirmed the incident, with one indicating that numerous people were wounded.

The airport was evacuated following the attack, while incoming flights to Riyadh have reportedly been diverted to other locations.

Saturday’s incident comes after multiple attacks targeting the airport over the past week. Yemen’s Houthi rebel group has claimed responsibility for previous strikes, raising additional security concerns ahead of WWE’s scheduled return to Saudi Arabia next month.

The situation has reportedly become a significant talking point behind the scenes in WWE. Bryan Alvarez noted on Thursday that the status of Crown Jewel in Riyadh was a “big topic of conversation in WWE” amid the ongoing developments.

The latest attack also follows a security advisory issued Wednesday by the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, warning Americans in Saudi Arabia about potential flight cancellations, airspace closures and other travel disruptions.

The embassy additionally urged American citizens to exercise “heightened vigilance” due to the developing security situation.

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 remains scheduled for Saturday, November 7, at Riyadh Season Stadium at KAFD in Riyadh. As of this writing, WWE has not publicly announced any changes to the event’s scheduled date or location.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.