Former manager Missy Hyatt sounded off on the controversy following the “Plane Ride From Hell” episode of Dark Side of the Ring.

There were stories told by Rob Van Dam and others about how wrestlers used to drug women to have their way with them, Ric Flair’s behavior towards a flight attendant where he exposed himself to her, and more.

Hyatt wrote the following on Twitter:

“My opinion on the culture depicted in @DarkSideOfRing. Old school rasslin:it was sadly not frowned upon exposing yourself to a stranger,h-bombing co workers or even strangers.it was part of the culture at the time.I dont condone it. glad the new generation is wiser.”