In 2001, before there was Brand Army, OnlyFans, or any other online means of pay site, Missy Hyatt created the groundbreaking Wrestling Vixxxens site. WrestlingVixxxens.com was the destination to see the women of professional wrestling as you had never seen before but always wanted to. Boasting a roster of women from the independent circuit as well as international superstars at the top of the marquise, wrestling fans had the ability to see pictures and videos that had only existed in our imaginations previously.

Well, the glory days are back!

If you missed out on seeing the classic content from the Wrestling Vixxxens site, a brand new product has been developed by Missy Hyatt that will bring the classic content to you in a brand new and inventive way.

The new product, of which I’ve seen the prototype, is a book that has a cover. In fact, it almost resembles a toy that helps your child to read. But, they’d learn something way better here though it isn’t suited for their impressionable eyes! You open the cover and on a screen, you can see hundreds (or more, I’ve not counted) of pictures of the one and only “First Lady of Wrestling” Missy Hyatt from the classic Wrestling Vixxxens site!

When Vixxxens opened, she once told The Interactive Interview, now Wrestling Epicenter, “I am the Vince McMahon of pro wrestling porn!” 25 years later, she continues to prove she was correct even after Vince McMahon is out of the picture. And, the Wrestling Vixxxens pictures continue to live on!

Missy Hyatt will be at WrestleCon during WrestleMania weekend and should have the new Wrestling Vixxxens Video Book available for purchase, and signing, there. So, if you want to meet the “Walking Riot” and also get your paws on all the classic Vixxxens content, this is the perfect opportunity for you to do so.

When we have a purchase link for the items for those not attending WrestleMania weekend events, we will post again. Until then, start saving up for the Vixxxens goodness!