Missy Hyatt says she was fired from WCW after complaining about an exposed photo of herself that she says had been copied and posted at the company’s photography studio.

Speaking on Talk Is Jericho, Hyatt recalled discovering the photo while taking promotional pictures with The Nasty Boys at the CNN Center.

When I went up, me and the Nasty Boys went up to the CNN Center, the photography studio, to take promo pictures. And there was a 8 by 12 color copy of my boob exposed.

Hyatt said the image appeared to be a copy, which made her believe there were more copies of it.

It was up there and you knew there was a lot of copies because it wasn’t just one picture. It was like a photo copy, color copy.

Hyatt said she initially threw the photo away, but then decided to keep it.

So, I pulled it down the wall. I still have it, too. And I crumpled it up and threw it in the trash can, but something said go back and get it. So, I went and got it.

Hyatt said she contacted Eric Bischoff about the situation.

I called Eric Bischoff and I said, “Eric, you need to do something about this.” And nothing ever happened.

Hyatt said the issue later came up when she spoke with another WCW executive.

One of the other suits had asked me about how was the pay-per-view. And I told him about the picture.

Hyatt said she also raised an issue about a WCW replay focusing on her being kissed instead of showing the finish of a match involving The Nasty Boys.

The Nasty Boys lost, but they missed the camera for the one, two, three at the Clash. And then I jump in the ring and the two ugly guys kiss me.

Hyatt said she believed the replay should have focused on the finish instead.

Instead of on the replay showing that they got the one, two, three on the Nasty Boys, they showed the replay of them kissing me. That doesn’t sell tickets. Kissing the ugly guys kissing the blonde girl doesn’t sell tickets. Selling tickets is showing one, two, three.

Hyatt said Bischoff later confronted her for going above him.

Eric Bischoff, and I told him about the picture of my boob, and I said and I talked to Eric and Eric hadn’t done anything about it. I wanted an apology. I wanted all the copies and an apology. All I wanted.

Hyatt said she was then fired.

He came up to me and he goes, “You went over my head. You’re fired.” And I was fired like that. That’s it.

Hyatt claimed the firing was also tied to Jason Hervey.

It was all because of Jason. Jason wanted to go to the wrestling shows and if I was there, it would hurt his feelings.

Hyatt said Hervey became involved in WCW after her.

He was involved in WCW after me. We used him with Paul E. to do the whole arrest tag team thing, mixed tag match.

Hyatt said she later filed a lawsuit against WCW, though she said the case was mainly about money she believed she was owed.

I filed a lawsuit and it was mainly for my rights as my money that they owed me.

Hyatt said she believed she was owed money from several sources.

Nothing from the hotline, $18 for my calendar, nothing for the trading cards, nothing for the video games.

Hyatt said the case eventually went to arbitration.

We settled. We had arbitration and I got like $175,000 or something. Not a lot.

Chris Jericho noted that the situation involved both harassment claims and back royalties. Hyatt said she did not receive anything for harassment.

All I got was like the back royalties basically. I didn’t get anything for the harassment.

Hyatt said WCW’s lawyers brought up her past during the deposition.

They brought up, well, you were a stripper. And I was like, when I was a stripper, I had way more control over men than I ever had in wrestling.

Hyatt questioned why that should have mattered.

So what if you’re a stripper? What does that have to do with anything?

Hyatt said the experience was part of what women in wrestling had to deal with at the time.

There were no rules. I would get harassed by the road agents.

Hyatt said one incident involved a road agent allegedly making an inappropriate comment to her.

I remember one time one of them, I’m not going to say any names, but he came up to me. “I had a sex dream about you last night. Do you want to hear about it?” And I was like, “No.”

Hyatt said she was also not always given a dressing room.

Sometimes they wouldn’t even have a dressing room for me. I’d have to dress where they put the brooms.

Hyatt said she had to deal with situations that would not happen today.

It was never, ever consideration about me. That would never fly now.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Talk Is Jericho, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.