Jim Ross is a stud.

Who knew?!

Missy Hyatt, that’s who.

“The First Lady of Wrestling” recently appeared as a guest on the “Cafe de René” podcast for an in-depth interview, during which she revealed that she and Jim Ross dated for a few years after his longtime wife passed away.

Jan Ross, the former wife of J.R., passed away in 2017 due to traumatic brain injury after suffering a bad car accident in their hometown of Norman, Oklahoma.

“Honestly, me and Jim dated for a couple of years,” Hyatt revealed. “About two years after his wife passed away, we dated for about two years.”

Hyatt continued, “So, yeah, I’ve rocked his world. He’s rocked my world.”

Check out the complete Missy Hyatt interview from the “Cafe de René” podcast via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingNews.co for transcribing the above quotes.