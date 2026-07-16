Missy Hyatt says she was worried about how her story would be handled on Dark Side of the Ring.

Speaking on Talk Is Jericho, Hyatt discussed her upcoming episode with Chris Jericho, who said he had already seen it and told her he thought the episode came across well.

I don’t think they’re going to let me see it because I might freak out. It’s not like I’ve killed anyone or I’m not in prison or no one’s killed me or I’m not a crazy drug addict.

Hyatt said she did not care whether her story was told while she was still alive or after she was gone, but said the interview process made her concerned about the final presentation.

I was asking them. I said I don’t care if my story gets told when I’m here or after I’m dead. Doesn’t matter.

Hyatt said the questions she was asked made her worry the episode would be negative.

The questions when they were interviewing me really didn’t have much to do about anything. So I really think it’s going to be a hit job.

Hyatt said Mick Foley later reassured her after speaking with people involved in the show.

I talked to Mick Foley during WrestleMania weekend when we were at Game Changer. He called me the next day. He said, “Oh, I talked to them. It’s not going to be a hit job.”

Hyatt said Foley described the episode to her as more of a redemption story.

It’s more of like a redemption story about all that you put up with during wrestling.

Hyatt said she hoped that was the case.

Hopefully it won’t be a hit job. It’ll be like, I went through a lot. Now I’m great and wonderful.

Jericho, who narrates Dark Side of the Ring, told Hyatt that he had seen the episode and did not believe it was a hit job.

It’s not a hit job at all. It’s really well done and tells your story.

Jericho said the episode presents Hyatt’s career and experiences in a fair way.

No, it’s really well done. It tells your story.

Jericho said he thought Hyatt would like the finished episode.

I think you’ll like it. It came across really well and told your story really well.

Jericho said that was one of the reasons he wanted to have Hyatt on the podcast.

That’s one of the reasons why when it was over, I said, “Well, let me get Missy on to Talk Is Jericho and we can just talk about your whole experience and your whole career.”

Later in the interview, Hyatt again thanked Jericho for telling her about the episode because she had been worried about the portrayal.

Thank you for telling me about the Dark Side because I was really worried that it was going to be a hit piece.

Jericho again said that was not the case.

It’s not. That’s not the case.

Jericho said the episode was not necessarily dark in the way some viewers might expect from the show’s title.

I remember the guys said the worst thing they ever did was call it Dark Side of the Ring because not all the stories are dark. Yours is just a good story.

Hyatt said Jericho’s comments made her feel better.

Okay, great. That makes me feel good.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Talk Is Jericho, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.