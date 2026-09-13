“The First Lady of Professional Wrestling” Missy Hyatt is back with another unique opportunity…

Did you ever look at Missy and think, “I’d like to get my hands on those!” Well, now you can! Maybe not how you thought! But, you can!

The woman Paul Heyman dubbed “The Walking Riot” is auctioning off her breast implants. No, really. You can actually own something that augmented Missy Hyatt’s appearance. And, after a fashion, “get your hands on those things” after all.

If interested, below is the Facebook post by Missy with all of the key details.