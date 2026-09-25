Místico and El Desperado retained the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship against DOUKI and SHO in Sapporo on September 23, surviving repeated interference before forcing a double submission.

The title match followed a dispute over stolen masks. New Japan Pro-Wrestling said the champions attacked at the bell with simultaneous dives, but Dick Togo’s removal of a corner pad helped the challengers take control. DOUKI later trapped Místico in the Darkness Stretch, with the champion reaching the ropes to escape.

SHO came close after a Powerbreaker and attempted to finish Desperado with the Shock Arrow. DOUKI pulled the referee out of the ring when Desperado appeared to have the match won, extending the contest and giving House of Torture another opening.

Místico cleared the challengers’ corner and returned to help Desperado. SHO countered once more for a near fall, but the champions caught their opponents in Desperado Numero Dos and La Mística at the same time. Both submissions ended the match and kept the belts with the masked team.

The pairing of Místico and Desperado had already brought together CMLL and NJPW talent, as noted in Wrestling Headlines’ Forbidden Door review. The Sapporo defense now gives the champions a decisive answer to DOUKI and SHO’s challenge.

Source: New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s official Sapporo match report.