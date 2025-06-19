‘Hangman’ Adam Page kicked off AEW Grand Slam: Mexico on Wednesday night by addressing the crowd in Arena Mexico in Spanish. He said (translated),

“Hi, my name is Hangman and I wanna apologize for my Spanish cause it’s not the best, but it’s a little better than much gringos, so I will try.

When I was young my family had a tobacco farm, and every Summer, like 6 men would come from Ruiz, Nayarit to work [says their names]. Every year I worked with them, and they taught me about Mexico. They were hard workers, honest, and cared for their families. They taught me that we are all better when we work together. This is why I want to say thank you–thank you for having us in your house tonight. Thanks for this collaboration between AEW and CMLL cause when we work together, we can change the world.

Now, I will talk about our champion Jon Moxley. I’m sorry to say that I don’t have a match tonight, and I’m not allowed to be in the arena during his match… but nobody said anything about after the match… so after all that, I will beat his a*s!

Until then, thank you to everyone here in Arena Mexico, and I’ll see you soon.”

Page will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title at AEW All In: Texas 2025.

MJF took on Mistico at Wednesday night’s AEW Grand Slam: Mexico special in Arena Mexico.

The match ended in a disqualification victory for Mistico after MJF landed a low blow. To further humiliate his opponent, MJF stole Mistico’s mask and paraded around the ring wearing it.

This win marked Mistico’s fifth singles victory of 2025. His only loss this year remains a May defeat to Averno.

Hologram walked away a wealthy man after Wednesday night.

At AEW Grand Slam: Mexico, a high-stakes Four-Way match saw Lio Rush, Ricochet, Hologram, and Mascara Dorada compete for a massive prize of four million pesos — roughly $210,000 USD.

In the closing moments, Lio Rush attempted to bring down Ricochet from the top rope, but Hologram intervened, yanking Rush away. He then sent Rush into the ropes, which caused Ricochet to crash groin-first onto the top turnbuckle.

Seizing the moment, Hologram hit his signature Portal Bomb on Rush and secured the pinfall.

The win not only made Hologram a millionaire — it also preserved his undefeated streak in AEW.