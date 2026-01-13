Mistico’s 2025 run quietly reset the ceiling for what a modern lucha legend can be. Already cemented as one of CMLL’s defining stars, he didn’t just maintain momentum; he expanded it, helping fuel one of the promotion’s strongest years while simultaneously raising his profile in the United States through high-visibility appearances beyond Mexico. That crossover momentum collided with AEW when Mistico crossed paths with reigning AEW World Champion MJF, reigniting history that culminated in a high-stakes clash at CMLL’s 92nd Aniversario. Mistico walked away with both his mask intact and the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship, but the story, in his mind, was never meant to end there. As he recently explained, “I want this rivalry to happen in the United States,” signaling that the feud’s next chapter should unfold on a larger international stage rather than remain confined to Mexico.

Looking ahead, Mistico is treating 2026 less like a victory lap and more like another proving ground. His calendar begins with the CMLL/New Japan FantasticaMania tour, but his long-term focus is clearly fixed on returning to the center of CMLL’s biggest night. Rather than chasing safe marquee matches, he’s aiming for the kind of career-defining stakes lucha libre is built on. “I would like to have a rivalry for a Mask vs. Mask Match or a Mask vs. Hair Match,” Mistico said, openly naming elite rivals he believes belong in a Lucha de Apuestas at the 93rd Aniversario. It’s a mindset that reflects where he is in his career now—not protecting legacy, but actively raising the risk, even after having nothing left to prove.