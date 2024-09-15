Mistico had a big weekend.
In addition to defeating Chris Jericho in a two-out-of-three falls main event at the CMLL 91st Anniversary show, the masked Mexican legend went on to become the 2024 MLW Opera Cup Champion in the same 24-hour period.
After beating Bad Dude Tito in the semifinals of the 2024 Opera Cup tournament at the MLW FIGHTLAND 2024 show on September 14, Mistico would go on to beat Kenta in the finals to win the annual tourney.
