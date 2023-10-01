AEW has announced that Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Diamante, and Mercedes Martinez will battle Keith Lee, Satoshi Kojima, Billie Starkz and ROH Women’s Champion Athena in a mixed eight-person tag on tomorrow’s WrestleDream PPV pre-show.

AEW’s newest pay-per-view event, to be held in the memory of Japanese wrestling pioneer Antonio Inoki, takes place tomorrow from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA. Here is the updated lineup for the show:

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match:

FTR (c) vs. Aussie Open

ROH World and NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match:

Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

ROH World Tag Team Championship Match:

MJF (c) vs. The Righteous

AEW TBS Championship Match:

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart

AEW TNT Championship 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match:

Christian Cage (c) vs. Darby Allin

AEW World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match:

The Young Bucks vs. The Gunns vs. Lucha Bros vs. Orange Cassidy & Hook

Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho & Kota Ibushi vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara & Will Ospreay

Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland

Wheeler Yuta vs. Ricky Starks

Luchasaurus vs. Nick Wayne

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Barnett

Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Diamante & Mercedes Martinez vs. Keith Lee, Satoshi Kojima, Billie Starkz & Athena