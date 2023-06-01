A big six-person tag team match has been announced for next week’s WWE NXT episode.

We noted before how this week’s NXT saw Ivy Nile challenge Ava while The Creed Brothers challenged The Dyad. WWE has now announced that Ava and The Dyad will take on Ivy and The Creed Brothers in mixed tag team action.

Below is the updated announced card for next Tuesday’s NXT:

* Ilja Dragunov returns

* Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp

* Ivy Nile and The Creed Brothers vs. Ava and The Dyad

* Battle Royal to determine the first challenger to NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton with Brooklyn Barrow, Cora Jade, Elektra Lopez, Fallon Henley, Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, Jakara Jackson, Kelani Jordan, Kiana James, Lash Legend, Lola Vice, Lyra Valkyria, Roxanne Perez, Tatum Paxley, Thea Hail, Valentina Feroz, Yulisa Leon

