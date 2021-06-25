WWE has announced that tomorrow’s SmackDown on FOX episode will feature mixed tag team action with Seth Rollins and Bayley vs. Cesaro and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

It was also announced that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will hold a victory celebration on SmackDown, presumably over last Friday’s Hell In a Cell match win over SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio.

Stay tuned for more on tomorrow’s post-Hell In a Cell edition of SmackDown.

