A pre-show match has been announced for AEW’s return to Wembley Stadium.

During the August 10 episode of AEW Collision from eSoprts Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Lexy Nair interviewed Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway in an in-ring segment.

By the end of the segment, it was announced that Kris and Stokely will be teaming up for mixed tag-team action against the team of Willow Nightingale and “The Stone Pitbull” Tomohiro Ishii.

The match will take place as part of the “Zero Hour” pre-show at AEW ALL IN 2024 on August 25 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

