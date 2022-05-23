AEW President Tony Khan is planning to add at least one more match to the Double Or Nothing Card.
Dave Meltzer noted on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that a mixed tag team match is internally planned for the show. It will see Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti vs. Ethan Page or Scorpio Sky team with Paige VanZant.
The match will be announced either on Wednesday’s Dynamite or Friday’s Rampage. AEW will add MJF vs. Wardlow on Dynamite.
AEW Double Or Nothing Card
- AEW World Championship: Hangman Page (c) vs. CM Punk
- AEW Women’s World Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb
- AEW World Tag Team Championship: Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c) vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs
- Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament final: Adam Cole vs. Samoa Joe or Kyle O’Reilly
- Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament final: Toni Storm or Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho or Red Velvet or Kris Statlander
- Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Jeff Parker vs. Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz – Anarchy in the Arena Match
- AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs Anna Jay
- Young Bucks vs. The Hardys
- House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) vs. Death Triangle (Pac, Penta, and Rey Fenix)
- Pre-show: Hook & Danhausen vs. Tony Nese & Mark Sterling