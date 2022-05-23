AEW President Tony Khan is planning to add at least one more match to the Double Or Nothing Card.

Dave Meltzer noted on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that a mixed tag team match is internally planned for the show. It will see Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti vs. Ethan Page or Scorpio Sky team with Paige VanZant.

The match will be announced either on Wednesday’s Dynamite or Friday’s Rampage. AEW will add MJF vs. Wardlow on Dynamite.

AEW Double Or Nothing Card