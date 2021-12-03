A Street Fight and mixed tag team matches have been announced for next week’s Impact Wrestling episode.

In Hard To Kill news, the six participants for the first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match will be revealed next Thursday. The match will take place at the pay-per-view in January with the winner receiving a future Knockouts Title match.

Next Thursday’s Impact on AXS will feature Eric Young vs. Rhino in a Street Fight. This is a grudge match to follow-up on Rhino feuding with his former Violent By Design stablemates.

Impact has also announced mixed tag team action for next week with Deonna Purrazzo and Matthew Rehwoldt going up against Knockouts Champion Mickie James and Chris Sabin.

This week’s Impact saw Sabin defeat Rehwoldt in singles action with Purrazzo on commentary to distract Sabin. James then made the save and brawled with Purrazzo to hype their title match at Hard To Kill in January.

Finally, another mixed tag match has been announced for next week with The Decay’s Crazzy Steve, Black Taurus, Rosemary and Havok taking on Madison Rayne, Tenille Dashwood and the Knockouts Tag Team Champions, The IInspiration.

Stay tuned for more on next week's Impact.

