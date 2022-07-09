Japanese wrestling star Miyu Yamashita defeated AEW women’s champion Thunder Rosa in a non-title matchup at the recent TJPW Summer Sun Princess event, with Yamashita picking up the win with a cradle.

Rosa had stated prior to the bout beginning that if Yamashita won she would give her a future shot at her women’s championship. The two shook hands after the match was over and Rosa confirmed in a post-match presser that she would hold her word.

It has not yet been confirmed when this AEW women’s title match will take place, nor has AEW or President Tony Khan said anything on Rosa’s loss. We will keep you updated.