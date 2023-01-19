Japanese star Miyu Yamashita recently joined Steve Fall from WrestingNews.Co for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including her desire to wrestle again for AEW.

Yamashita unsuccessfully challenged Thunder Rosa for the AEW women’s championship back in the summer of 2022, but has continued to build up her reputation in Japan. She will also be challenging Athena for the ROH women’s championship at the January 21st Prestige Wrestling event.

When asked about AEW Yamashita said the following:

This weekend, I’m facing Athena. It’s a big deal, it’s the main event, I believe. I hope to wrestle more in AEW, I hope to wrestle more in Tokyo Joshi, and I hope to wrestle as many places as I can, globally and all around the world.

You can check out the full interview below.

