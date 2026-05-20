Maxwell Jacob Friedman had some choice words for CM Punk during his appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show this week.

During the interview (see video below), the former AEW World Champion was asked if he was surprised by the success Punk has had since leaving AEW and returning to WWE.

“I’m not surprised at how good he’s doing,” MJF stated. “Doesn’t change the fact that he’s a f**king c*nt. He just sucks. He’s a bad guy, but he’s an incredible professional wrestler. He’s a piece of sh*t, but he’s a great wrestler.”

Regarding his recent verbal sparring in the media with TNA President Carlos Silva, MJF softened his stance a bit, stating he’s heard from people that Silva is a good guy who is learning on the job after having no prior experience in pro wrestling.

“The truth is he didn’t want AEW talent to go up against TNA talent because he thought that my boss intentionally put, I believe it was a Collision, on the same night as TNA,” MJF said. “Even though every single year, I believe it’s the college basketball playoffs, I’m not sure, but I just know every single year during a specific season of the year we get pushed to — are they on Tuesdays or Thursdays?”

He continued, “I don’t even f***ing remember. Thursdays, sorry. We get pushed to Thursdays. He thought that we intentionally asked Warner Bros. Discovery. We were preempted. And he didn’t know that, so because he didn’t know that, he got offended. And then he pulled a couple of matches off. I was offended because, A: You’re taking a match away from me that I was looking forward to, I was looking forward to beating the sh*t out of Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler. And B: You’re taking money out of people’s pockets.

“So I was a little upset, but I have been informed that this guy’s getting smarter to the business, he’s fairly green, he’s fairly new, and he’s learning on the job,” he added. “And I’ve been told that he’s a good guy, so I’ve pumped the brakes a little bit on ol’ Carlos Silva. He’s learning on the job.”

Elsewhere during the interview, MJF called out Aleister Black for leaving AEW for WWE, stating that AEW’s locker room is better without him. He also spoke during the discussion about why AEW ‘feels hot’ at the moment.