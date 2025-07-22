During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW’s MJF commented on the possibility of stepping into the ring with WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg.

The discussion comes just over a week after Goldberg’s apparent retirement match took place on July 12th at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta, Georgia. The wrestling legend suffered a rare submission loss to GUNTHER, who choked him out in front of his hometown crowd. Following the match, Goldberg voiced frustration over aspects of the sendoff, particularly his post-match promo being cut from the NBC and Peacock broadcasts.

The subject of a potential Goldberg appearance in AEW was floated during MJF’s Busted Open interview, prompting a fiery response from the former AEW World Champion.

“Have you seen me on Rosie O’Donnell as a child?” MJF began. “Do you remember the two names of my favorite pro wrestlers when I was a kid that I stated when I was a very young, small, five-year-old child? It was (The Rock & Goldberg). If Goldberg wants some, I’m right here. But I will embarrass him, I will demolish him, I will snap, crack and pop every single tendon, ligament and bone in his stupid, old, musty body. You know who’s next? Nobody. I’d be last, capisce? So if he wants a proper sendoff, he should be facing a generational talent. I’m right here if he’s interested. But, A, I’m gonna (need to be paid) a lot of money, if you wanna see that match, and B, I would imagine he doesn’t come cheap either. So, a lot of stars have to align for that to happen.”

When asked if AEW fans would even want to see that match, MJF didn’t hold back.

“I think AEW fans would like to see me do anything,” he said. “AEW fans would like if I pulled my trunks down and took a big, fat dump in the middle of the ring. I’m the greatest who’s ever lived. As far as MJF versus Goldberg specifically, I mean, that’s a huge marquee match in any era. I think there are a lot of wrestling fans that feel that I would have fit in in that era a great deal. Especially when you think of the people and mic workers of the time. Goldberg, a bumbling idiot, not a great talker. But an incredible, intense megastar. That I cannot take away from him, and yeah, I mean, I think that that’s a huge box office match.”

Straight from @The_MJF: Is there a possibility of @Goldberg in @AEW? 👀👀👀 FULL interview this Friday! pic.twitter.com/3jfW1GUgrE — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) July 22, 2025

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)