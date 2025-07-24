MJF is proud of his boss.

The Hurt Syndicate member spoke with Adrian Hernandez of Unlikely for an interview this week, during which he commended AEW President Tony Khan for changing his online behavior, avoiding taking shots at other companies and instead focusing on promoting AEW-related business.

“I think you’ll notice that Tony’s approach is a whole lot more different, and this is the most professional he’s ever been online,” MJF said. “He’s only talking about our company, he’s not throwing potshots.”

Maxwell Jacob Friedman continued, “And that’s because the truth is, he really is now only focused on our sh*t — fully. This is the most ‘in the weeds’ — as the kids would say — that I’ve ever seen my boss be. And I think right now we have an insane amount of momentum.”

The former AEW Champion also touched on how he feels All Elite Wrestling makes the pro wrestling business as a whole better.

“All Elite Wrestling makes professional wrestling better — point blank,” he said. “I think the reason that when a WWE wrestler is getting interviewed they get asked AEW questions, and the reason why when MJF is getting interviewed he’s getting asked WWE questions, is because the fans can’t help but be tribalistic. And I think it’s dumb, but by all means do with your fandom what you want to do. What I say is, just enjoy professional wrestling. But most importantly, enjoy me — because I’m a generational talent.”

