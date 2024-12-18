– MJF has finally fully wrapped on his most recent movie project.

– Ricky Starks is not expected at the ROH and other shows at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York this weekend. In fact, he isn’t in the country at the moment.

– WWE has opened the voting for the 2024 year-end NXT awards. You can vote now for the Male & Female Superstars of the Year, the Tag-Team of the Year, the Moment of the Year, Match of the Year and the Best PLE/Show of the year. Cast your vote at WWE.com.

– On the official WWE YouTube channel, a video was released on Tuesday that features WWE Superstars talking about their weirdest autograph requests and their respective signature styles. The video includes Cody Rhodes, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Bayley and others.

