MJF and Alicia Atout have officially tied the knot.

The two were married on Friday night in a wedding ceremony attended by several AEW names, including Taz and company CEO Tony Khan.

MJF shared a post on social media late Friday night, writing, “Even when I’m old and grey I’m gonna feel the way I do today. The death of a bachelor.”

Tony Khan responded to MJF’s message, offering thanks to Atout while playfully excluding MJF from the shoutout: “Best wedding ever! Thank you @AliciaAtout!“

Khan later followed up with another comment, noting the quality of both weddings he’s attended in recent years: “Both 6 star weddings, to be fair. Tay and Sammy also wedding aces.”

Taz also chimed in with a photo featuring himself, his son Hook, and the groom, writing: “Big congrats to @The_MJF & @AliciaAtout on their marriage! Wish them nothing but a lifetime of happiness!”

Following the ceremony, Alicia Atout updated some of her social media handles to reflect her new name, Alicia Atout-Friedman.

Alicia Atout and MJF publicly confirmed their relationship in November 2023, though reports suggest they had been dating since that February.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

