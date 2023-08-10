Another chapter in the story for Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF.

The former rivals turned best friends challenged Aussie Open to a match at on the Zero Hour of All In London, with Aussie Open’s Ring of Honor tag team titles on the line. While the match has yet to be confirmed it did stir up some feelings from Cole’s other close comrade, Roderick Strong, who confronted the duo on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. You can check out the segment below.

Adam Cole wants to chase the ROH World Tag Team Champions…But, is MJF on board? Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@The_MJF | @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/Y6xFsT1jOy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 10, 2023

MJF & Adam Cole vs. Aussie Open for the ROH World Tag Team Titles!

Is this really happening?! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@The_MJF | @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/guo7Fm0sk8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 10, 2023

