A big match has been announced for AEW All In 2024.

Top superstar MJF challenged Daniel Garcia to face him at the pay-per-view event, which takes place on August 25th from Wembley Stadium in London, England. Garcia didn’t take long to respond, and accepted the Salt of the Earth’s challenge.

MJF has a challenge for Daniel Garcia, but #AEW International Champion Will Ospreay has a challenge of his own! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@The_MJF | @GarciaWrestling | @WillOspreay pic.twitter.com/Rds01SkYAF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR AEW ALL IN LONDON:

AEW World Championship Match:

Swerve Strickland or Will Ospreay vs. Winner of the Owen Hart Memorial Tournament

AEW Women’s Championship Match:

“Timeless” Toni Storm or Mina Shirakawa vs. Winner of the Owen Hart Memorial Tournament

Daniel Garcia vs. MJF