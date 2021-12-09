Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from the UBS Arena opened with the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal, the third time the bout has taken place since the promotion began back in 2019.

After a wild contest that saw a number of storylines progress…MJF and Dante Martin were the final two in the ring, which means they will face off for the Diamond Ring in a singles-contest. Commentary revealed that the bout would take place on next week’s Winter Is Coming special. Highlights are below.

